Sixteen-year-old Jubari Phillips, a form four student of the Bishop's High School in Tobago, is tonight being considered a hero, after he rescued his seven member family from their burning home, in Glamorgan Tobago today. Elizabeth Williams visited the family and has this report.
16 Year Old Saves Family
Elizabeth Williams
