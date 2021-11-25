16 DAYS OF ACTIVISM AGAINST GBV BEGINS

Well, with the start of Sixteen Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence, in this next story you'd learn more about the extent of the problem and what's being done to end the scourge.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Well, with the start of Sixteen Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence, in this next story you'd learn more about the extent of the problem and what's being done to end the scourge.
When it comes to children, as soon as COVID infection is suspected, you should have their status confirmed and have them entered into the public health care system, even if they are to be managed at home. Positive adults with difficulty breathing, seek medical attention as soon as possible.
One of the jobs that has been made very difficult with the advent of COVID-19 is that of teachers.
They have been forced to adapt to the virtual world in order to ensure the success of future generations.
The longstanding issues of Tobago's public transportation, will be addressed under a Progressive Democratic Patriots administration. This from deputy political leader Farley Augustine, who is challenging Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley
The Studley Park Quarry can aid in the bolstering of Tobago's economy. This from political leader of the Innovative Democratic Alliance, Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus.