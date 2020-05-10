The Tobago Bridal Association, is estimating some $16.1 million in losses, due to the present COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects on the Tobago Tourism Industry. Representatives held a zoom conference with reporter Elizabeth Williams, who has more in this report.
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Opposition Leader says the reopening of the food services sector tomorrow is important but is calling on the Prime Minister to consider the reopening of other closed sectors of the economy tomorrow as part of phase one of easing the Covid-19 restrictions.
Well, not everybody is complaining kids are not only enjoying their stay at home but are very appreciative of the love and attention they receive come-what-may.
Trinidad-born cricketer Tion Webster is pumped up to play cricket, so much so that if the CPL happens to take place behind closed doors, he's fine with it.
It's time to take a look at what's happening in the world of sport linked to COVID-19.
After hearing the Prime Minister's phased re-opening plan for the country yesterday the Trinidad and Tobago expressed disappointment with the limited number of businesses that would be allowed to reopen come Monday.
The Opposition leader is now threatening to take legal action against the Prime Minister over his choice of words in condemning her accusations of an illegal oil deal with Venezuela.