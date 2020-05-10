The Tobago Bridal Association, is estimating some $16.1 million in losses, due to the present COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects on the Tobago Tourism Industry. Representatives held a zoom conference with reporter Elizabeth Williams, who has more in this report.

Not Only Food Services Should Reopen Now Says UNC

The Opposition Leader says the reopening of the food services sector tomorrow is important but is calling on the Prime Minister to consider the reopening of other closed sectors of the economy tomorrow as part of phase one of easing the Covid-19 restrictions.

T&T Chamber CEO On Phased Reopening

After hearing the Prime Minister's phased re-opening plan for the country yesterday the Trinidad and Tobago expressed disappointment with the limited number of businesses that would be allowed to reopen come Monday.

Kamla Sending Pre Action To Rowley

The Opposition leader is now threatening to take legal action against the Prime Minister over his choice of words in condemning her accusations of an illegal oil deal with Venezuela.