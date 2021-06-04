Fifteen deaths are 15 too many.
This from THA Health Secretary -- Tracy Davidson-Celestine, who recently said an entire household became COVID-positive, because one family member, went to visit a relative.
More from Elizabeth Williams.
Fifteen deaths are 15 too many.
This from THA Health Secretary -- Tracy Davidson-Celestine, who recently said an entire household became COVID-positive, because one family member, went to visit a relative.
More from Elizabeth Williams.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
We've heard the announcement by the Tourism Ministry that cultural workers are to get priority access to vaccines and travel exemptions.
89-year- old dance and cultural icon, Torrance Mohammed was laid to rest, Friday.
Two Holidays this week meant two days of extended curfew hours.
A Wrightson Road shoot-out less than a mile away from the Central Police Station brings the threat of reprisal.
United National Congress Senator -- Damian Lyder is calling on National Security Minister, Fitzgerald Hinds to review the COVID-19 regulations.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription