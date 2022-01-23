15 Deacons Ordained By POS Archdiocese

The Port of Spain Archdiocese of the Roman Catholic Church has fifteen new permanent deacons. Archbishop Jason Gordon spoke to the importance of sacrifice and service as the new deacons were ordained on Saturday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain. 

Against the backdrop of a global deadly pandemic, with international travel and tourism in a fluid and uncertain dynamic, a TT$10 million villa - Height of Being in Tobago - has opened. Owned and operated by Trinidad born global travel and tourism consultant, Dr. Auliana Poon. Dr. Poon told TV6,

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales refers to the statements made by Princes Town MP Barry Padarath as baseless.

The Minister says, there are no plans to privatise TSTT.

Member of Parliament for Princes Town Barry Padarath is questioning the plans for TSTT, including what is being done to put the company back into a competitive and profitable state. He has also questioned whether the government plans on privatising TSTT.