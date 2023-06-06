One hundred and forty people have been hired by the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, to begin work at the 14 Corporations across the country. Minister Faris Al-Rawi has dubbed them 'change agents', as the State seeks to operationalise local government reform. Rynessa Cutting has this exclusive.
140 CHANGE AGENTS HIRED FOR CITY CORPORATIONS
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
An incident involving vaping by a number of students of Bishop's High School is engaging not…
A Valenica primary school was ordered closed on Monday morning after a parent was shot and w…
West Indies player Nicholas Pooran held a two-day academy in central Trinidad over the weeke…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- DONT CREMATE OUR MOTHER
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 02nd June 2023
- Morning Edition: 05 June 2023
- TTDF Galil Assault Rifle Missing
- Silence Not An Option Farley
- LIVING WITH HIV: NIKISHA MURRAY
- Morning Edition: 2nd June 2023
- Point Fortin Vs Cunupia
- HADAD: I DID NOT HEAR THE VOICE NOTES
- TTPS: No Reports Of Sexual Abuse At Heliport