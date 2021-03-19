140 Body Cameras For Police

The National Security Minister told the Parliament on Friday that body cameras for the Police Service as assigned to units and divisions in the Police Service by the top cop as opposed to individual police officers.
He said, as of " March 5th, 2021, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service would have distributed over 140 body cameras to several of its units and divisions for use of officers whilst on duty."
The Minister also told the Parliament that a total of 128 police officers are in quarantine as a precaution regarding Covid-19.
Juhel Browne reports.