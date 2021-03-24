An announcement Wednesday morning of a combined donation of 140,000 vaccines for Trinidad and Tobago. 40,000 doses of Astra Zeneca have been committed by the Government of India, while 100,000 by the government of China, two Asian countries with significant bilateral ties to this country.
140,000 doses of vaccines from India and China
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
As we reported earlier in the newscast, Trinidad and Tobago will receive a combined donation…
The wife of a Special Reserve Police Officer in Tobago tells TV6, after 29 years of marriage, she has had enough domestic abuse at the hands of her husband.
The Ministry of Health is calling on the public to be more vigilant in relation to public health measures and also when home isolating.
The International Organisation for Migration under the United Nations has released its Displacement Tracking Matrix for 2020 on Venezuelan migrants in T&T.
Collaboration between Heritage Petroleum and a local subsidiary of a US-based oil giant is expected to see the drilling of its first well in the coming year.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Policeman's wife fed-up of abuse
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 24th March 2021
- A call to be more vigilant
- Jevon Clairmont Stands Up At His Funeral
- Venezuelan migrants in T&T: IOM releases 2020 Displacement Tracking Matrix report
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 23rd March 2021
- Businesswoman Upset
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 22nd March 2021
- Woman needs help with mystery illness
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 19th March 2021