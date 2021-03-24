An announcement Wednesday morning of a combined donation of 140 thousand vaccines for Trinidad and Tobago. Forty Thousand doses of Astra Zeneca have been committed by the Government of India, while one hundred thousand by the government of China, two Asian countries with significant bilateral ties to this country.

WIFE OF SRP SPEAKS OUT

The wife of a Special Reserve Police Officer in Tobago tells TV6, after 29 years of marriage, she has had enough domestic abuse at the hands of her husband. 

A CALL TO BE MORE VIGILANT

The Ministry of Health is calling on the public to be more vigilant in relation to public health measures and also when home isolating.