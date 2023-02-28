Fourteen small and medium enterprises have graduated from the second cohort of the Scale Up TT programme - a collaboration between the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Unit Trust Corporation and the Entrepreneurship Policy Advisors. Delivering the feature address at the virtual ceremony was Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, who noted the vital role SMEs play, contributing just under 30% of our GDP. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SHORTAGE OF BUSES

SHORTAGE OF BUSES

Only six of a fleet of eighteen buses are operational in Tobago. This was confirmed by the g…