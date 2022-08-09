If you are a young person with a vested interest in the construction industry, NH International, Caribbean, has created an opportunity for you within the region so that you can realise your dream. Over ten young adults will transition into company employees after graduating from a 24-month internship with NH International at the Kapok Hotel earlier today. Here's more from Melissa Maynard.
13 YOUNG PEOPLE BENEFIT FROM NH INT'L INTERNSHIP
- Melissa Maynard
