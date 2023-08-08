It has been a slow first day for special electors as the Election and Boundaries Commission opens the electoral process for the 2023 Local government elections.

Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MURDER IN TOBAGO

MURDER IN TOBAGO

The body of a man was found at the Port Mall in Scarborough this morning. The victim was sho…

TTPS ON CHILD PORN

TTPS ON CHILD PORN

A warning to the public from the TTPS, child pornography is a criminal offence.