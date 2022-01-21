Gang activity continues to be a threat to national security. In fact, the Police say intelligence suggests there are close to 130 separate gangs operating in Trinidad and Tobago, and while guns and drugs have long been drivers of gang-related crime, in recent times another illegal activity has also become a key contributor. Rynessa Cutting has more.
129 GANGS OPERATING IN T&T
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Bar owners say they are still grappling with finding feasibility in their business as they s…
A job evaluation exercise for the Public Service is being conducted by the Chief Personnel Officer.
The Attorney General declared his interest before casting his vote in favour of an additiona…
Fiery Protest in Clayton Bay as angry residents and maxi-taxi drivers express frustration ov…
They came under tear gas fire for an unauthorised march in the Queens Park Savannah last Sun…
Despite the late details surrounding when Carnival 2022 would take place, 31 year-old person…