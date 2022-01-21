Gang activity continues to be a threat to national security. In fact, the Police say intelligence suggests there are close to 130 separate gangs operating in Trinidad and Tobago, and while guns and drugs have long been drivers of gang-related crime, in recent times another illegal activity has also become a key contributor. Rynessa Cutting has more.

