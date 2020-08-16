Another person has died as a result of COVID-19, in Trinidad and Tobago.

The death toll in this country now stands at 11.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rowley: To God Be The Glory

Rowley: To God Be The Glory

Meanwhile Prime Minister. Dr. Keith Rowley is thanking the Almighty for bringing him and his government through a tumultuous five years and back into office.

Quarantine Patient Speaks

Quarantine Patient Speaks

Could you imagine journeying to Tobago for vacation but ending up in quarantine? This is what has occurred with some patients at the Tropikist Hotel in Tobago.

Last Dip Before Lockdown

Last Dip Before Lockdown

It looks like a number of people really think sunlight may be able to kill COVID, because from as early as six this morning the beaches were a hub of activity. Reporter Rynessa Cutting and camerawoman Leona Nicholas,