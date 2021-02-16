A lot has changed since the year 1913 and Charru Boodhai Heeralal would know. He's been around to see it all for himself. At 108 years old he just might be the oldest person living in Trinidad and Tobago. Yesterday he celebrated his 108th birthday with TV6 news on hand for his special day. Joseph Lopez has our report.

Potts On Alexander Injury

To boxing… Regional Chairman of the World Boxing Council Boxu Potts has slammed the Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association for what he says was a lack of oversight of boxer Michael Alexander.

Music Truck In The Savannah

It was not the usual Carnival due to the Covid 19 pandemic but at the Queen's Park Savannah today some people got a taste of the mas vibes.

Colin Murray On WI Part 1

Cricket analyst Colin Murray says he was one of those doubting Thomases who felt the West Indies could not win a Test in Bangladesh.