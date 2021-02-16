A lot has changed since the year 1913 and Charru Boodhai Heeralal would know. He's been around to see it all for himself. At 108 years old he just might be the oldest person living in Trinidad and Tobago. Yesterday he celebrated his 108th birthday with TV6 news on hand for his special day. Joseph Lopez has our report.
