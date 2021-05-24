Over a thousand pharmacists are on standby to join the State's vaccination drive. President of the Pharmacy Board of Trinidad and Tobago Andrew Rahaman, says the Board is in active talks with the Ministry of Health while health officials work out the legal logistics, but the President, himself an attorney-at-law, says he does not foresee any real challenge to pharmacists being brought into the system. Rynessa Cutting reports.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has placed the blame on the current Covid-19 surge on vigils held following the tragic death of Andrea Bharratt.

Four Fishermen in Castara Tobago, are being hailed as heroes, following them rescuing a number of fishermen from Trinidad who were stranded at sea for 12 hours.

There is no economic policy without a proper pandemic policy. This from economy experts Mariano Browne and Dr. Roger Hosein, who both say they do not expect any groundbreaking announcements in the mid-year budget review carded for June.