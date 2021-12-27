Roughly 100 people on board the MV Pelican were processed and released by police yesterday, after the TTPS was tipped off about a possible party on the boat. Police descended on the large gathering on board the vessel and shut down the affair… however no one was detained as investigations are ongoing. TV6 Cameraman Devon Parker was on the scene when the incident occured.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu Dies At Age 90

The man who helped to end apartheid in South Africa, and saw Trinidad and Tobago as the true rainbow nation, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is dead.

South Africa's two Nobel Peace laureates former President Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Tutu visited Trinidad in May 2004

Reactions To Tutu’s Passing

Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs as well as Leader of the United National Congress, Kamla Persad-Bissessar are among those expressing sadness over the passing of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Boxing Day Sales

When you think massive sales, Black Friday would be first in line with Boxing Day Sales coming right after. It's a happy time for people who are looking for some of the best deals businesses have to offer.