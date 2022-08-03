The murder count now stands at 325 following the killing of a man in Freeport on Monday. At the Forensic Science Centre this morning, relatives described the motive for his death as "pettiness". Meantime several persons, including a ten-year-old child are nursing gunshot wounds, after gunmen opened fire on a group of people in Malick last night. We caution you that the images may be disturbing.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
An alliance between Community Hospital and University of the Southern Caribbean to bring sta…
An Agriculture and Food Expo is coming to Gulf City. Chief Executive Officer of Southex Geor…
Attorney-at-law Martin George weighs in on the Privy Council ruling granting bail for person…
Members of the Protective Services are holding firm, following the latest round of negotiati…
The murder count now stands at 325 following the killing of a man in Freeport on Monday. At …
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- MURDER SUSPECT CORPSE RECOVERED ?
- TOP COP ON BESSON STREET SHOOTING
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 02nd July 2022
- ENGINEERING AID NEEDED AT DEBE ROUNDABOUT
- CWU WARNS: SHARP RESPONSE TO WASA DISMISSALS
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 28th July 2022
- SDA HOSPITAL ON AFFORDABILITY
- Morning Edition: 2nd August 2022
- ENERGY MATTERS: T&T SUPPLIES MORE GAS TO EU
- TT CELEBRATES EMANCIPATION 2022