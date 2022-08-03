The murder count now stands at 325 following the killing of a man in Freeport on Monday. At the Forensic Science Centre this morning, relatives described the motive for his death as "pettiness". Meantime several persons, including a ten-year-old child are nursing gunshot wounds, after gunmen opened fire on a group of people in Malick last night. We caution you that the images may be disturbing.

