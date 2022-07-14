10 year-old Keyoni Bailey of Belle Garden Tobago, has turned her hobby into a business. Miss Bailey started her crocheting business during the COVID-19 pandemic, and according to her, she has the full support of her parents and dear grandmother. Miss Bailey spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams at her Belle Garden home, and here is that report.
Watson Duke, the Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, and the Deputy Chief Secretary of the THA, continued the call for justice Thursday.
He led a demonstration in Port of Spain, in response to police fatally shooting three young men, on July 2nd.
Duke is now calling for the survivors of that shooting to become State witnesses.
A security guard was killed after a gate fell on him while he was on duty early Thursday morning. It is the second such an incident has claimed a life within the past four days.
Perhaps even more astounding is the geographical locations of the two incidents.
On Friday, T&T will begin their campaign at the IAAF World Championships.
Portious Warren and Jerod Elcock will be the first to compete for this country at the event in Eugene Oregon USA. Warren will be representing T&T in the Shotput, while Elcock will be taking part in the 100 metres. Both athletes are expected to be up against tough opposition.
Attorneys for a group of Venezuelan children who are currently detained at the Heliport in Chaguaramas have indicated their intention to file civil proceedings against the State for unlawful detention.
Should the proceedings be pursued, the State may be called upon by the courts to pay millions of dollars in compensation.
Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association says they will be proposing stiff regulations when it meets with the government next week.
During a media conference this morning, President of TTSIDA says following a general assembly meeting on Wednesday, they are prepared to make some serious recommendations they believe could halt the rampant copper thefts across the country.
Thieves have struck on holy ground in the Petit Bourg area.
As, police are now investigating the theft of a church bell.
The bell belongs to the St. John and St. James Anglican Church.
