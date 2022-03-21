We have discovered a new farmer in Tobago, but this time she is ten year's old, and a standard 4 pupil of the St. Andrew's Anglican Primary School. TV6'S Elizabeth Williams was taken on a tour of the vegetable farm of Danae Roget, of Friendship Extension, Canaan.
10 YEAR-OLD FEMALE FARMER
Elizabeth Williams
