Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley retained his post as political leader of the PNM in a landslide victory in the party's internal elections on November 26th and 27th... and on Sunday December 4th....which saw several posts in the party's executive being contested. But according to the chairman of the party's Elections Supervisory Committee....the total number of votes cast equated to about 10 per cent of the total number of registered voters in the PNM. Juhel Browne reports.
10% Of PNM Members Voted In Party Election
Juhel Browne
