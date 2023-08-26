Ten PNM councillors were sworn into the Diego Martin Borough Corporation on Friday morning, but all Councils are awaiting the swearing-in of Mayors and aldermen before they can begin official duties. And while outgoing Chairman Sigler Jack said he could not confirm who these officials would be, until the EBC makes an official announcement, word on the ground is, one alderman in the Diego Martin Borough Corporation may come from another party. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU