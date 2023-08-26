Ten PNM councillors were sworn into the Diego Martin Borough Corporation on Friday morning, but all Councils are awaiting the swearing-in of Mayors and aldermen before they can begin official duties. And while outgoing Chairman Sigler Jack said he could not confirm who these officials would be, until the EBC makes an official announcement, word on the ground is, one alderman in the Diego Martin Borough Corporation may come from another party. Rynessa Cutting has more.
10 COUNCILLORS SWORN IN TO DMBC
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Diego Martin Borough Corporation now has one more police vehicle, bringing the fleet to …
Ten PNM councillors were sworn into the Diego Martin Borough Corporation on Friday morning, …
Government is seeking to secure a charter party for a new cargo vessel to service the inter-…
While teachers at the Early Childhood Care and Education Centres were made to come out to wo…
"Something went drastically wrong" those are the words of Retired Director General of Civil …
A local company is seeking to reduce plastic waste by converting bottles and dirty Plastics …
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- STEUPSING STUART
- Bowl Them Out: 25th August 2023
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 25th August 2023
- Bandit shot by FUL holder
- Skeletal remains found
- Beyond the Tape: Thursday 24th August 2023
- TALLAWAHS BEAT PATRIOTS
- DIEGO MARTIN BOROUGH SHORT ON POLICE, VEHICLES
- cops seize assault rifles, army 'camo' uniforms
- A BREAKDOWN BETWEEN CAL AND ITS PILOTS?