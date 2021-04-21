The Ministry of Health says there is absolutely no evidence to suggest that illegal immigration has led to the recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in this country..or to the introduction of the Brazilian strain.
Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is urging the population to stop what he says is xenophobia, as he notes that presently there is only one Venezuelan hospitalised with COVID-19, compared to the many T&T nationals in beds at our various health institutions. Rynessa Cutting has more on this story.