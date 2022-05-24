I am scared. It's the admission of Sharon Clarke-Rowley, wife of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, as more and more women are reported murdered at the hands of their intimate partners.
Mrs. Rowley was speaking at the launch of the Essential Services Package Community of Practice (ESP CoP), which aims to provide a roadmap for treating with Gender-Based Violence in the region, as statistics show that 1 in 3 women in the Caribbean has suffered some form of gender-based violence.
For the year, eight women have been killed in domestic violence situations in this country.
Rynessa Cutting reports.