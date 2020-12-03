An early Christmas gift for the people of Tobago, this as $1.67 million in grants, was distributed to Tobagonians, via the National Commission For Self Help. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
$1.67 Million in grants for Tobago
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
They killed my son. It's not the first time we've heard these words from a parent mouth, but…
Earlier this week, we reported on Heritage Petroleum saying that most of the oil spilled in …
An early Christmas gift for the people of Tobago, this as $1.67 million in grants, was distr…
The National Primary Schools Principals' Association is supporting the government on the ide…
Members of the Private Sector Civil Society Group are taking issue with some comments made b…
The Division of Settlements, Urban Renewal and Public Utilities has broken its silence on th…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Couple Scammed By Rent Ad
- Ashanti is still missing
- Ashanti Still Missing
- Magistrate Throws Out DSS Application
- Father and son murdered in Diego Martin - Adlay Lewis and Che Lewis
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 02nd December 2020
- Fraud squad responds to couple scammed by fake homeowner
- T&T Could Get 3 COVID Vaccines
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 3rd December 2020
- Fazeer On Dillon And Furlonge