During a Multi-Agency Task Force (MATF) exercise on Wednesday, police officers confiscated 73,900 illicit cigarettes, alcohol, medications, and electrical devices from two locations in Rio Claro.
Operation Inchbrook 9 was held between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., during which MATF officers inspected tobacco products and other commodities for compliance with the Tobacco Control Act, Standards Act, and Health and Safety regulations.
Police searched two locations in the Rio Claro district acting on information. Apart from where they uncovered the illicit items, they claimed the facilities had "multiple fire prevention deficiencies and electrical hazards."
The operation included officials of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire
Service, the Customs and Excise Division, the Ministry of Health,
the Government Electrical Inspectorate and the OSHA Department
of the Ministry of Labour.
MATF officials vowed to continued their operations to uncover illicit items on the local market.
