Mayaro Police discovered over $21 million in cocaine washed up on the beach front in Guayaguayare, Mayaro on Wednesday evening.
According to investigators, they were summoned to the BP property on Isthmus Road in Guayaguayare on Wednesday evening and met with personnel who brought them to the shoreline, where they discovered 36 packets of cocaine.
The drugs were transferred to the Mayaro Police Station and weighed; the estimated street value was $21.3 million, according to authorities.
