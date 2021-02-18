Under fire for the beating to death of Andrea Bharatt kidnap-murder suspect Andrew Morris while in custody, police have released a file showing Morris had matters pending before the court.
None of the charges was for kidnapping or rape.
Between 2006 and 2018, Morris was before the courts for seven matters, including marijuana possession, motor vehicle larceny and robbery, according to police data.
Three of these matters were dismissed and discharged.
At the time of his death the records show Morris, 35, had one matter before the Siparia Magistrates’ Court dating back to 2006, for robbery with aggravation.
In February 2018, he was charged with possession of marijuana and fined $3,000 at the Arima Magistrates’ Court.
In March 2018 he was charged with possession of marijuana and fined $2,500 by the Marabella Court.
Prior to this, in December 2008, Morris was charged with possession of marijuana and fined $1,000 by an Arima magistrate.
He was discharged/dismissed on three cases:
1. In February 2009 he was charged with larceny of a vehicle. The case was discharged by the Arima adult court.
2. In 2011 he was charged with larceny. The case was dismissed by the St Joseph adult court.
3. In April 2015 a possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking charge was discharged by the Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court.
Morris is listed as a truck driver on the police records.
Two suspects die
Police arrested Morris on January 31, 2021 in connection with the kidnapping of 23-year-old clerk Andrea Bharatt.
He died on February 1 while in police custody.
The police stated that Morris was apprehended at his home and taken to the Arima hospital the same day.
They stated he refused food and medical treatment and collapsed twice from a chair.
According to police, Morris resisted arrest and attacked the police at his home.
Police officers also suffered injuries, they claimed.
A private autopsy conducted by pathologist Prof Hubert Daisley on Morris found that there were multiple injuries due to blunt force trauma on Morris’ face, skull, chest, back, abdomen and limbs.
Two suspects died in police custody during the hunt for missing Andrea Bharatt.
The second was Joel Balcon, 36, aka Devon Charles, who died at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Mt Hope Hospital.
The TTPS stated that Balcon was injured when he tried to escape police custody and was taken to hospital, where he remained up to his death.
Balcon had been charged with 70 offences over several years, including rape, grievous sexual assault, kidnapping and larceny.
Up to the time of his death 46 of these cases were still pending
Two separate investigations are being conducted into the deaths of Morris and Balcon—one by the TTPS and another by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).
Police stated both deceased men were suspects in Bharatt’s kidnapping and murder.
Bharatt was found dead on February 4, 2021 down a precipice off the roadway in Heights of Aripo.
She was kidnapped on January 29, 2021 after leaving work at the Arima Magistrates’ Court.
An autopsy conducted by the Forensic Sciences Centre on Bharatt was inconclusive.
A private second autopsy conducted by Daisley found that Bharatt died from blunt force trauma injuries to her head.