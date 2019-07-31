Focus on the family: It takes a village
"It takes a village to raise a child" is an old African proverb that underscores the importance of a collective approach to the development of a child. With factors such as the advancement of technology , the hustle and bustle of everyday life and the failure to pass down core values to the next generation...the question is being asked , what type of village are we presenting to our young people?.
Roots Foundation
The work they have been doing across the country has produced much fruit. The ROOTS Foundation uses oral traditions as a catalyst for social change by providing safe spaces for self-expression. They have entered competitions , produced Public Service Announcements on the social ills plaguing the country and is founder Mtima Solwazi is in the process of writing a book entitled 'From Basic To Masters'.