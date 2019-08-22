Ministry on Downtown Flooding
Two hours of rainfall left the city inundated with water yesterday. Social media images and videos showed affected pedestrians and motorists at various points in downtown Port of Spain, including Wrightson Road, South Quay and all along Independence Square. Minister of Works & Transport Rohan Sinanan joined us via to telephone to tell us more about plans to effectively curb flooding in downtown Port of Spain.
Carifesta Art Exibitions
An extensive art exhibition featuring works by local and regional artists forms part of Carifesta XIV. There are displays in several places including the National Academy for the Performing Arts and the National Museum. Alicia Boucher has a snippet of what spectators can find if they decide to visit.
Carifesta XIV Edition
Carifesta XIV Edition is buzzing with events throughout Trinidad and Tobago. FilmTT and MusicTT are a part of those activities, today there are several screenings and a Live Music District event on Ariapita Avenue.
Dai Ailian Foundation
Two of this country's young dancers will have the opportunity to to attend the world famous Beijing Dance Academy next month. The Dai Ailian Foundation annually awards two dance as apart of a developmental tool since 2011.
Artiste's Forum- Dwayne Bravo and Arielle Alexa
His brand new single 'Love You Baby' is out on music platforms and he's here to tell us more.
North East Coast Village Olympics
The Grand Riviere Village Council is hosting the North East Coast Village Olympics on Sunday at their sporting facility.