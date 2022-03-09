A Commission of Enquiry will be launched into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of four divers at Paria Fuel Trading Company. This was revealed during last evening's 'Conversations with the Prime Minister' in which he announced the disbandment of the five man committee announced last week and placed the blame solely at the feet of the Opposition UNC. The Prime Minister also talked about oil production, state agency WASA among other matters.
Let's now hear from the Opposition, senior member of the UNC and Member of Parliament for Oropuche East Dr. Roodal Moonilal.
Reeanna Harrilal a former broadcast journalist by profession. Her extensive media experience of 15 years spans newspapers, radio and television.
She is a bestselling author, Patient Advocate and NGO Leader.
As founder and president of the Voice of Lupus Foundation-a registered NGO fiercely committed to improving the quality of lives for all people living with Lupus in Trinidad and Tobago since 2011.
The VLF accomplishes this by investing in initiatives, hosting events, programs and planning campaigns that promote Advocacy, Awareness, Public Education and Support for our patients. Ms. Harrilal was awarded the Hummingbird Gold Medal yesterday for her efforts to build and foster greater awareness of Lupus in Trinidad and Tobago.
March is not only in commemoration of women but it also places a focus on Colorectal Cancer Awareness. Experts say screening is key in the prevention colorectal cancer which is cancer of the colon or rectum.What are some of the signs and are there things we can avoid?. Dr. Nicole Ramlachan, Geneticist Consultant and Associate Professor of Biotechnology at UTT , joins us now and we will also find out her take on being a woman in medicine.
Habitat for Humanity Trinidad and Tobago is celebrating its 25th anniversary, building homes and assisting the people of T&T . Some of their services include, assisting families whose combined monthly income does not exceed $8,000 and providing non-profit loans which can be repaid over a thirty year period. The organization has a strong advocacy component as well as several training programmes in various communities. We are joined by Derwin Howell Chairman, Habitat TT and Jennifer Massiah National Director, Habitat TT.
As we continue to tell the stories and highlight the achievements of women, we are joined now by a woman of many talents. Roxanne Muhammad is an Marketer, Entrepreneur, Publisher , Activist , founder, wife , mother and much more.She is one of the Directors of the Black Agenda Project and the Manager of the Kwame Ture Education & Development Centre. She is also founder of the YOUNG BLACK QUEENS ACADEMY and MENTORSHIP PROGRAMME, Mrs. Muhammad joins us via Zoom to tell us more about her work.