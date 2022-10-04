Former Finance Minister Karen Nunez Tesheira has announced her intention to contest Dr. Keith Rowley for the post of PNM Political Leader in the party's internal election.
There have been mixed reviews since her revelation over the weekend but to give us his perspective on the situation is Political Analyst Dr. Bishnu Ragoonath.
We now open the phone lines at 623-1711 ext 1995 to get your views on Mrs Tesheira's chances in the PNM election...now that she has announced her plans to go head to head with sitting party leader, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.
Sgt. Ancil Forde joins us now and our focus is on community policing and the important role it plays in keeping our neighbourhoods safe.
This year marks the 100th commemoration of Fire Prevention Week by the National Fire Protection Association. The international theme for 2022 suggests that the time to get it right where fire safety in our homes, businesses, schools and places of recreation is now as "Fire Won't Wait, Plan Your Escape". Fire Prevention Week will be celebrated during the 9th to 15th of October, 2022.
Dreams Do Come True. Melly Rose releases her first ever EP, with a collective of music that expresses the full essence of her. As a child, Melly Rose dreamt of releasing an EP/Album. After a difficult pandemic, from losing loved ones, to her own health scare, Melly decided life was to short, she needed to work and make her dream come through. She joins us now to tell us more, good morning and thanks for being with us
Joining us today to discuss fire prevention, the risks and safety tips are Acting Fire Sub Officer Jude Rogers and Firefighter Lana Belgrove.
