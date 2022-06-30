In this Morning Edition, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Faris Al-Rawi provides an update on the impact of adverse conditions. At least forty families in Grand Riviere were flooded out as a result of heavy downpours yesterday and overnight, resulting in the river bursting its banks. Landslips, fallen trees and flash flooding were reported in along the North Coast Road, Morvant and some parts of south Trinidad.
From Friday 1st July, persons entering this country are no longer required to provide a negative Covid-19 test. However, Monkeypox measures are being ramped up. T&T has no confirmed cases of the virus at this time. Persons who are confirmed or suspected to be positive with the monkeypox virus will be isolated and treated at one facility.
In this segment, Dr. Nicole Ramlachan Geneticist Consultant, Genix Diagnostics discusses.
In this segment, we continue our focus on the impact of the inclement weather. Landslips were reported along the North Coast road and Paria road in Toco and crew are expected to be out today for clean up efforts. Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan provides an update.
Next, attorney Martin George shares his perspective as a former member of the Police Service Commission, on the selection process for the Top Cop as advertised in the newspaper. He also gives his view on the latest happenings in the Piarco Corruption case.
In the Artiste Forum segment, Alicia Jaggasar or "the First lady In Parang" as she is affectionately called, discusses her upcoming event. On Sunday, July 3rd she is hosting a concert event 'Dare to be Me.' It's described as a fusion concert as Queen's Hall, tickets are priced at $350. and will be the official launch of her solo career.
As we continue the focus on entertainment, Michael Hudlin-Musical Director
and Chanel Quesnel- Stage Director enlightening us on theatre Night Out III is a Musical Theatre which strong elements of love and drama happening on Saturday 2nd July at the NAPA south. The cast is a mixture of familiar and new faces hosted by Chandelier Productions. The theme for Theatre Night Out III is entitled, "une petite nuit", which means "a little night", with a big impact. The story is set in Palmiste Park and described as an evening of love, misunderstandings and heartbreak
In regional news, in Guyana, Sixteen men yesterday appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate's Court charged with riotous behaviour following looting and assaults at Mon Repos and other parts of the East Coast during a protest on Tuesday which disintegrated into chaos and saw the police firing tear gas and rubber bullets.
The protest had been aimed at concerns over the handling of the killing of Golden Grove resident Quindon Bacchus by a policeman on June 10th. The concerns were later found to have been based on an erroneous report by an online news outfit.