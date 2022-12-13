In this episode of Morning Edition, we showcase the videos and images you sent to us in the" Trinbago Yuh Nice" Feature.
Next, There are hundreds of eyes diseases causing pain and suffering to many, some have no cure but others are treatable. Yesterda,y Multi-Media Journalist Nicole M Romany and Cameraman Brandon Beniot visited a medical facility giving free treatment.
Let's seek an update now on the Manzanilla to Mayaro Main Road which was severely affected during the recent floods. The collapse of the road was a major inconvenience cutting out villagers and businesses in the area.
The Ministry of Works and Transport announced that it will build bypasses on the side of the road, closer to the swamp to allow the resumption of vehicular traffic on the road.
According to the Ministry, at least 16 breaches on the Manzanilla to Mayaro Road had been recorded and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinana joins us via zoom now.
Let's focus on Agriculture. Praedial larceny , the threat of the African giant snail and crop losses due to flooding are some of the concerns. Outspoken farmer Shiraz Khan joins us now.
We are continuing our discussion on safety and security during the Christmas season. With school out and the seasonal shopping in the air, protecting not only your property but your personal space, is extremely important. Sgt. Forde is here to share some tips with us from the TTPS.