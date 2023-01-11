In this episode of Morning Edition, what are your views on Covid-19 and Carnival? Is there a need for concern, how do you feel about it ? The Ministry of Health reported 406 new cases between January 2nd -9th and eight additional deaths between January 2nd and 10th. Active cases now stand at 206.
We are now joined by Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan to give us an update on his Ministry's plans for 2023. The Minister is tasked with the improvement of our public transportation system as well as the road network.
As we are aware, the Regulated Industries Commission has proposed a rate increase for electricity and has begun consultations on the matter. Members of the public and the Opposition UNC have raised concerns about the timing of the increase among other things.
The UNC has accused the agency of not following procedure and of failing to give details of the intended increases.
Member of Parliament for Couva/ South and former Labour Leader Rudranath
Indarsingh joins us now via zoom.
It's time for another episode of fertility step by step. It's our first show for the New Year and we are joined by Dr Catherine Minto-Bain the Medical Director and Fertility Doctor at Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre .
The Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre offers a full range of world class fertility solutions for couples having trouble conceiving a baby.
Dr Catherine, welcome and this is a very important time of year for your patients. Tell us why?
Bridging Success is an initiative by the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service aimed to assist people between the ages 18 and 35 , who are unemployed and do not possess a full CSEC certificate.
The Programme allows young people to enroll and study up to three Entry Level subjects at The University of Trinidad and Tobago free of charge.
Registration ended on Monday and here to tell us about the rollout of the initiative are Diane Baldeo-Chadeesingh Minister's Advisor and Jaye-Anne Figaro-Mc Donald Manager, Corporate Communications.
Magonolia, the movie premieres at Caribbean Cinemas 8 tomorrow and we are joined by three guests on set to tell us more. Creator, Ancil Harris , actor, Jumael James Actor and actress, Heqpera Rukti Maa Khafra.
Kaiso Crazers presents 'Sip & Ole Time Kaiso' on January 21st at Shaw Park Complex. It features veteran calypsonian Tobago Crusoe and Veteran calypso performer David Bereaux.
Mr. Bereaux is here with us alongside Musician, Event Coordinator extraordinaire John Arnold.
Thank you to our two guests for joining us today. It's now performance time at our carnival centre. Here is General Grant.