Retirees of Trinidad Cement Limited are demanding outstanding money owed be paid now...They say several attempts to reach the company have fallen on deaf ears.
Tired and frustrated the retirees gathered at the front gates of the company in protest twice last week to demand what they say is due...but all to no avail. Police were even called to the scene to disperse the demonstrators.
Today we are joined by the Chief Labour Relations Officer of the representing Oil Field Workers TRde Union Lyndon Mendoza to tell us what is the current situation and if there has been any response from TCL.
Trinity SMART is a miniseries produced by the National Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Programme of the Ministry of Health. The aim is to sensitize preschoolers on the adverse effects of alcohol and other drugs. The Ministry believes this is a key target audience in the fight against drug abuse, Ms. Lyra Thompson-Hollingsworth, Coordinator, NADAPP joins us.
Though carnival is a major attraction...there are some entertainers who thrive to put out their music regardless of the season. The Trinidad and Tobago Music Company Ltd is doing its part via its various projects to assist artistes in getting their voices heard.
Their recently launched 'Project Spotlight II' album is available on their Facebook page and YouTube channel , the event which took place on January 14th showcased six Spotlight artistes. Here to tell us more about this and how the entertainment industry is looking for 2022 are; John Arnold - Chairman of MusicTT, Yelena - MusicTT Spotlight Artiste and Darryl Gervais – Executive Producer of Project Spotlight II Album
Carnival activities are ongoing at least from a Government funded perspective but what about the promoters?. In times gone by, party promoters would have been well into their schedule by now however the Covid-19 pandemic has greatly affected the ability to undertake such activities. Are their any scale down events planned for this year's carnival? Paige de Leon- T&T Promoters Association Advocate joins us now.
Mark ' Contender' John " Now for Sure' , a seasoned Calypsonian and chairman of the TUCO North Zone is here to chat about new music and the Klassic Ruso calypso tent which opens tomorrow at the garden Theatre at Queen's Hall.