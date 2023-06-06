In this episode of Morning Edition, Consultant Clinical Psychologist and University Lecturer, Dr Kadija Khan is here to discuss another shooting at the Cumaca Primary School in Valencia that left both parents and students shaken and concerned for their safety.
Yesterday a man was shot and wounded on the compound of the school.
Debate on the Municipal Corporation (Extension of Terms of Office and Validation) Bill 2023 takes a left turn as the Opposition Leader, leads a walkout of the Senate. To give his take on the matter is Political Commentator Ralph Maraj.
Joining us now is Sgt. Ancil Forde from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
It is Men's Mental Health Month and joining us now is Head of the Mental Health Department at the Trinidad and Tobago Youth Advocacy Network, Emily Bachan.
A Webinar on Exploring the Potential of a Complementary Currency for the Caribbean takes place on June 7th 2023. With us are Mr. Rodney Taylor, Secretary-General of the CTU live on set and Dr. Jan Schröder, Founder, CaribCoin via zoom.
The Human Resource Management Association (HRMATT) is continuing its series of C-Suite discussions in 2023.
These discussions are planned and designed to bring together C-Suite executives from different companies across sectors for discussions on issues and topics that are relevant to the business landscape.
To tell us more are HRMATT's Board Member and Treasurer, Antonia Ferrier and Board Member and PRO, Desmond Lawrence.
Tune in for M.E PRIME this evening and here's an image captioned - "Abandoned pre-Texaco Structure" sent by Bryce from Point Fortin.