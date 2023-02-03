In this episode of Morning Edition Carnival Rooftop Series, our first guest, Ravi Bissambhar, a.k.a "Ravi B" who hails from a musical family shares with us his future projects and thoughts on Carnival 2023.
Ravi Bissambhar, born to a musical family in Sangre Grande. He attended the Sangre Grande Hindu school, North Eastern College, University of the West Indies. . Ravi started his singing career at the age of 13 and is now a successful Chutney Soca Superstar.
Trinidad and Tobago native, Sherane Blackman is a singer and songwriter. She was raised in Maloney, East Trinidad and later took up residence in the United States where she dedicatedly continues her life's pursuits.
Welcome to the show Akhenaton "Yung Bredda " Lewis. He was born in October 1999 and is a singer/songwriter from the city of Sea Lots Port of Spain.
Soca singer, entertainer, businessman Peter C Lewis is our next guest.
Luna is an Trinidad and Tobago whinnng coach, she has taken the artform and the music internationally and today she joins us to tell us about her work, some Carnival tips and later she will later do a demonstration.
Lyrikal is a Trinidadian singer and songwriter popularly known for delivering singles like 'Learn Something' and 'Can U Relate'. He is popular for his bold lyrics which mostly focus on social . Today he is live with us on set to talk about his plans and offerings for Carnival 2023.
