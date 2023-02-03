In this episode of Morning Edition Carnival Rooftop Series, our first guest, Ravi Bissambhar, a.k.a "Ravi B" who hails from a musical family shares with us his future projects and thoughts on Carnival 2023. 

Ravi Bissambhar, born to a musical family in Sangre Grande. He attended the Sangre Grande Hindu school, North Eastern College, University of the West Indies. . Ravi started his singing career at the age of 13 and is now  a successful Chutney Soca Superstar. 

Trinidad and Tobago native, Sherane Blackman is a singer and songwriter. She was raised in Maloney, East Trinidad and later took up residence in the United States where she dedicatedly continues her life's pursuits.

Welcome to the show Akhenaton "Yung Bredda " Lewis. He was born in October 1999 and is a singer/songwriter from the city of Sea Lots Port of Spain.

Soca singer, entertainer, businessman Peter C Lewis is our next guest. 

Luna is an Trinidad and Tobago whinnng coach, she has taken the artform and the music internationally and today she joins us to tell us about her work, some Carnival tips and later she will later do a demonstration.

Lyrikal is a Trinidadian singer and songwriter popularly known for delivering singles like 'Learn Something' and 'Can U Relate'. He is popular for his bold lyrics which mostly focus on social . Today he is live with us on set to talk about his plans and offerings for Carnival 2023.

This brings us to the end of the Friday Edition of Morning Edition. I'm your host Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine wishing you all an enjoyable weekend.

Yes, its Friday everyone so be safe out there while you fete and lime or spend time with loved ones. We invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CUSHE DOUBLE MURDER

CUSHE DOUBLE MURDER

An argument over $200 in shop-credit escalated into a double murder on Wednesday.

A teenager and his brother-in-law were both shot dead during an altercation near their Cushe Trace, Cushe Village, Rio Claro home.

RAMESH MAHARAJ ON MISSING FILE

RAMESH MAHARAJ ON MISSING FILE

Former Attorney General, Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj says something went drastically wrong in the Naipaul-Coolman matter, for the taxpayers to now be left with the exorbitant $20 million bill that five former murder-accused were awarded by the court for malicious prosecution.

FRASER'S PAN AM APPOINTMENT

FRASER'S PAN AM APPOINTMENT

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Sambo and Combat Sambo Federation Jason Fraser has taken up a new post under the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation. He has been appointed as the President of the Pan American region for the IMMAF. 

RETIRED JUDGE TO PROBE MISSING FILE IN $21M CASE

RETIRED JUDGE TO PROBE MISSING FILE IN $21M CASE

A retired Judge has been retained by the Attorney General's Office to advise the State on the ongoing investigation of the disappearance of a file that according to the Attorney General, was key in a default judgement in favour nine former accused in the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman case amounting to over $20 million.