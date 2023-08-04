CRIME LOGO

One man was shot dead and another injured following a shooting incident in Paramin Village, Maraval on Thursday night.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 10:05p.m according to residents in the area who heard loud explosions.

Police suspect the deceased man is Roger Constantine of Cameron Hill in Maraval. 

A second man, Martin St Hillaire of Paramin Village, was wounded in the leg and taken to the hospital.

Police beleive an ongoing gang feud in  the area may be responsible for the latest shooting incident.  

The murder count for the year now stands at 337.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TUNAPUNA MURDER VICTIM IDENTIFIED

TUNAPUNA MURDER VICTIM IDENTIFIED

The man who was shot dead in Tunapuna on Wednesday morning has been identified as 36-year-old Kurn Rudy Sumair from Mohammed Trace in St Augustine.

He was a labourer employed with the Piarco/Tunapuna Regional Corporation.

KAMLA DOUBLES DOWN

KAMLA DOUBLES DOWN

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar stood her ground on the use of guns by citizens and…