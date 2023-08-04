One man was shot dead and another injured following a shooting incident in Paramin Village, Maraval on Thursday night.
Investigators say the shooting happened around 10:05p.m according to residents in the area who heard loud explosions.
Police suspect the deceased man is Roger Constantine of Cameron Hill in Maraval.
A second man, Martin St Hillaire of Paramin Village, was wounded in the leg and taken to the hospital.
Police beleive an ongoing gang feud in the area may be responsible for the latest shooting incident.
The murder count for the year now stands at 337.