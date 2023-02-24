A POLICY by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) that those applying to join the service are not allowed to have visible tattoos is being challenged in the High Court.
The legal challenge has been mounted by a man from Debe who claimed he was turned away because he has a tattoo of a star on one of his hands.
Yesterday Justice Frank Seepersad gave directions for the filing of submissions by attorneys representing the man, Dillon Ramraj, and those who appeared on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General.
The judge said he will deliver his ruling on July 18.
In his claim, Ramraj, of Cuchawan Trace, Debe, contended that the revised body art policy in 2021 and an earlier one in 2011, were stifling his expression and identity.
“It makes him feel muzzled. Furthermore, it is frustrating and depressing because no one has given a reasonable explanation for this continuing ban on visible tattoos,” the claim stated.
Ramraj, in his claim, said he applied to become a recruit in 2019, but was told of the 2011 policy that prohibited recruits from having tattoos. This policy was replaced in 2020, permitting tattoos, but there were certain areas where it remained prohibited to have them—including the head, face, neck, ears, scalp and hands.
Based on the policy, tattoos may not be visible beyond the collar or sleeve cuff of the service’s grey uniform.
In 2021, a new policy was put in place which stated that trainees cannot have tattoos, branding, body piercing, body art or modifications that are “offensive in nature and/or is gang related and/or gang affiliated”.
Ramraj’s, in his claim, said after being turned away in 2019, he again enquired on May 2022 about his eligibility to apply, but was told: “the recruiting process still had as one of its rules, no visible tattoos”.
He was also told his was “still very much visible”.
“Even if the 2021 policy is viewed as permitting tattoos once they are covered, the claimant’s constitutional rights are nevertheless breached,” stated the constitutional claim.
At yesterday’s hearing, Justice Seepersad said the issue was an interesting one. The judge stated that this was so “especially as we still operate in an environment in which inherited colonial regulations and archaic policies and processes still form part of our operational framework and many of them really ought not to be factored into life in a modern democratic society”.
After being first turned away, Ramraj stated that he had attempted to have the tattoo removed, but was unsuccessful.
The tattoo is that of a Shuriken (ninja star) between the thumb and index finger on his left hand.
“In this regard, barring the claimant from joining the Police Service has breached and continues to breach his right to equality of treatment from a public authority in the exercise of its functions and freedom of expression,” the claim stated.
The claim alleges the policies sought to prohibit anyone with visible tattoos from joining the Police Service on the “false premise that the mere presence of a tattoo would somehow compromise and/or adversely affect the image of the Police Service”.
The lawsuit also contended that while Ramraj has no doubt that offensive tattoos could adversely affect the image of the TTPS and should be regulated, a blanket prohibition was unreasonable.
“The claimant strongly believe that it is in the public’s interest to ensure the appointment and recruitment process of officers to the TTPS is done fairly. It is highly ironic and almost nonsensical that the Commissioner of Police permits members of the TTPS to possess tattoos openly and in full view of the public but bar potential new applicants from becoming recruits and then police officers on the basis that they wear tattoos,” Ramraj contended.
He is being represented by a team of attorneys led by senior counsel Anand Ramlogan.