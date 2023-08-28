Marvin Safe, 29, was shot dead by his attackers who were waiting in the compound's parking area just moments after coming to work at the Arima Health Facility.
Investigators say that the shooting happened shortly before 7 a.m. today.
According to police, Safe drove onto the compound off Railway Road and, when he passed the security booth, a black X-Trail with gunmen opened fire on him.
The X-trail then drove away.
Officers from the Northern Division Task Force, as well as officers from the Arima CID, arrived on the site shortly after.
More details in the TV6 News @ 7p.m