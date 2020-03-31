Health Ministry: T&T has recorded its 4th COVID-19 death. Person who died was elderly female with pre-existing medical condition.
Health Ministry says T&T has recorded its 5th COVID-19 death. Latest death is that of an…
On today's show, our Focus on the Family series continue after the break. Our first intervie…
Government is clamping down even more to prevent public clusters. The Public Health Regulations have been amended, reducing the number of people allowed to gather in an open space by half.
In this week's edition of House Call. We continue our focus on COVID-19.
National Security Minister Stuart Young says they will catch the police officers and soldiers behind the disturbing video which shows them forcing street dwellers to consume alcohol and then exercise under duress.
CCN TV6: Trinidad and Tobago
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription