CONVICTED child abuser Dexter Gobin was on Thursday slapped with a 20-month jail sentence after he and his Jamaican wife were both found guilty of assaulting an infant girl under their care in 2015.

That assault was caught on camera and shared on social media after which Gobin and the woman Yanique Taylor-Gobin were arrested and charged for the offence.

Taylor-Gobin was also found guilty of the offence by Magistrate Adrian Darmanie during the virtual and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

However, given that she had already spent two years at the Women’s Prison in Arouca before being granted bail following her first court appearance in October 2015, the court ruled that Taylor-Gobin had already served her sentence.

Gobin himself had spent five months in prison before being able to access the $150,000 bail that was granted to him.

The two, who were represented by attorney Shervon Noriega, both faced two charges of assaulting the toddler sometime between May 17 and 24, 2015.

Prosecutor Khadija Sinanan appeared on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In his mitigation plea, Noriega said his client had no previous or pending matters before the court and had paid $10,000 compensation to the child’s mother adding that Gobin was remorseful for what had transpired.

In her victim impact statement, the child’s mother said since the incident, her daughter has had to undergo counseling, and the $10,000 paid to her by Gobin was used for this purpose.

In the video, the child was seen being savagely beaten by a man who was force-feeding her a bottle of baby milk.

The two year old girl was repeatedly punched and slapped when she refused to drink from the bottle fast enough to the man’s satisfaction.

During his five-month initial stay at the prison, Gobin’s then-attorney Fareed Ali complained that his client had been beaten by prison officers as they re-enacted scenes from the viral video.

Back then, Ali complained that three prison officers slapped and smacked Gobin to the head while forcing him to drink from a soft drink bottle containing milk.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Action To Come Says Farley

Action To Come Says Farley

A verbal attack against Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and the Tobago PNM executive. This as Deputy Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, Farley Augustine address the people of Tobago on Wednesday night, promising what he termed 'unprecedented action' in the coming days

Landslide Threatens Home

Landslide Threatens Home

Norma Adams of Iceland Trace, Sandy River, Mason Hall Tobago, is tonight hopeful that the Division of Infrastructure will soon address her concerns and the constant issue of loose dirt causing landslides near her home.

Granny Luces Passes

Granny Luces Passes

Another day, another Icon gone... Today this country lost one of its most iconic distance runners Lynette Granny Luces... She was 93 years old

Patriotic Has No More Chances For Refinery

Patriotic Has No More Chances For Refinery

The Finance Minister has announced today that it is the end of the road for the company owned by the Oilfields Workers Trade Union and its efforts to acquire the State-owned oil refinery and port at Point-a-Pierre.

PM And MPATT Respond To Vaccination

PM And MPATT Respond To Vaccination

The Medical Association of T&T is fully supporting the government's decision to use the first two thousand doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on frontline medical workers.