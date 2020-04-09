RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
TV6 goes beyond the closed borders of Venezuela, not physically, but via telephone.
We hear the cries of Trinidad and Tobago nationals who went there on a mercy mission and are now trapped.
When the threat of COVID-19 has passed, it cannot be business as usual at our nation's schools. This from TTUTA President Antonia De Freitas, who says it is the Association's position that students cannot be expected to just pick up from where they left off.
So we've been hearing a lot about COVID-19.
You've heard it enough times perhaps to send you crazy.
What started off as a social studies project for online school turned into a very educational video for children to learn about the coronavirus.
Police officers are on heightened alert and all hands are on deck, in efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Locked up abroad or maybe in place some Venezuelan nationals would like to call home, either way one attorney says these inmates fear exposure to covid 19.