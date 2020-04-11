RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
One member of Parliament on the Opposition benches who says he has been working with the government behind the scenes to get 33 T&T nationals in Barbados back home and is calling on the Government to send a CAL flight for them.
Yet another group of persons, this time in Wallerfied, are now in police custody for holding a Covid quarantine party.
Nine more persons were discharged today bringing the total number of persons discharged to twelve.
Former West Indies cricketer Samuel Badree says should he be appointed as the new coach of the Trinidad and Tobago side, he will be ready for the challenge.
Miles Almandoz in Scarborough Tobago, will not be shut-down by police.