According to the Election and Boundaries Commission the recount in the electoral district of Marabella West is completed. The results revealed that the People's National Movement candidate received one more vote and the candidate for the United National Congress received one less vote. The finally tally for the Marabella West district is; 955 votes for the UNC and 927 votes for the PNM. Meantime, recounts in the electoral districts of Arima Northeast and Maracas/Santa Margarita are on-going while a second recount in the electoral district of Lengua/Indian Walk is scheduled to begin today.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Ministry of Health (MoH), via its Chemistry, Food and Drug Division (CFDD) advises of th…
UK nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies in her care on the neona…
Two more people were murdered overnight in separate incidents bringing the country's murder …
In this episode of Bowl Them Out, let's look at the highlights of St. Lucia Kings getting th…
In this episode of Morning Edition, to discuss flooding concerns in the Woodland area are Co…
With the CAC Youth Chess Festival starting next week in Trinidad, T&T Chess Association president Sonja Johnson admits it's going to be a tough tournament for the local players.