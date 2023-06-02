CPL Press Release 2023 Image

From left to right: Sachin Ramsubhag Taj 92.3. Richard Purcell General Manager TV6 & CCCL Ltd. Rodney Sayney Sales Manager HOTT93 & Taj 92.3 and Raoul de Souza Marketing Manager CCCL Ltd.

For its 11th season, the region’s foremost T20 cricket tournament, the Caribbean Premier League returns to the station that first brought it to local audiences, CCN TV6. Throughout the tournament cricket fans from across the country can anticipate comprehensive coverage in a series of premium LIVE broadcasts.

CCN TV6 will be the home of the Caribbean Premier League for the next three years with this broadcast deal running from 2023 until 2025. The deal will also see TV6 broadcast the Women’s Caribbean Premier League in 2023.

As the second most watched domestic T20 league in the world, the CPL features matches from venues across the West Indies and showcases some of the best talent from the region and beyond. Our partnership with the league represents another opportunity for us to continue serving the viewing public with exciting content that is relevant to our shared experiences and allows us to fulfill our mandate of being the number one station in Trinidad and Tobago.

As always, we will maintain the highest standards for our coverage and look forward to a successful tournament.

Pete Russell, Caribbean Premier League’s CEO, said: “We are very excited to be partnering with CCN TV6 for the next three years. One Caribbean Media are a huge part of the media landscape in the region and their involvement will only help the tournament to continue to grow its viewership this year and beyond.”

The CPL is Coming Home - For more information keep watching CCNTV6 or visit www.tv6tnt.com. Follow the CCN TV6 on social media: Facebook: @CCNTV6 | Twitter: @tv6tnt 

