Bowl Them Out: 9th August 2023

Welcome to the bowl them out cricket show, with host James Saunders. Today we are happy to have with us the General Manager of the 4 time champions Mr Paul Skinner, who will hopefully give us some more insight into the team.
We are just 7 days away from the competition which starts next week Wednesday in St Lucia. We've got a good show for you today as we revisit a clash boom bang chase, while we also talk to somebody inside the TKR camp.
The Windies search for a series win was halted in its tracks today. As India came back to win the third T20 in Providence with a 7 wicket win. Given 160 to win, India chased the target in 17.5 overs. Well the West Indies will still have an opportunity to seal the deal with two matches remaining in Florida on Saturday and Sunday.
Alright its time now to zoom in closer right here at home in Trinidad and Tobago where the CPL's most successful team the Trinbago Knight Riders have officially begun there preparations.