Bowl Them Out : 8th August 2023

In today's Bowl Them Out , hosted by James Saunders, we count down the days till CPL, where we are just 8 days away from the competition.
Sitback relax because today we're gonna be taking a trip down memory lane to relive the excitement of the Caribbean Premier League's classic matches...catch up with the happenings of a legend and revisit a power hitting showdown.
He might be retired at the moment but from since its inception, Chris Gayle has been one of the CPL's biggest headliners. Gayle played 85 CPL matches and scored 2519 runs in 83 Innings. The Jamaican's Highest Score in CPL is 116, one of 4 centuries in the competition, while hitting 13 CPL half centuries.
Known worldwide as 'The Universe Boss' for his prolific power with the bat, Gayle held countless international records across all three cricket formats...
Well since retirement the generational batsman's has been out and about doing superstar things... and recently he was spotted visiting the Toronto Blue Jays where he had batting practice with the team while throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, among other pregame activities.
Next we take a look at another CPL legend who may be close to joining the Universe Boss in retirement soon. Trinbago Knight Riders Captain Kieron Pollard who we take a look back at his iconic innings of 65 in 23 balls in this edition of record breakers.