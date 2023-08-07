Bowl Them Out: 7th August 2023

It's a monday morning and a great day to talk cricket with host James Saunders. We count down the Action to the start of the Hero CPL and the Women's CPL. Would you believe it, we are just 9 days away from the start of action in St Lucia where the tournament will begin on August 16th.
Nicholas Pooran blew away India with 40-ball 67 to power West Indies to a two-wicket win in the second T20I on Sunday. Riding on Pooran's explosive show, West Indies completed the 153-run chase with seven balls to spare.
As we talk CPL 2023 now, Michelle Johnson, Manager Business Segments, Group Marketing and Communications at Republic Bank joins us live on set to discuss and build awareness about Republic Bank's Title Sponsorship of the Caribbean Premier League and its subsequent 100 Not Out promotion.
The competitions most successful team the Trinbago Knight Riders are preparing for the competition. One of their main men Andre Russell has been seen in the nets looking as dangerous as ever ahead of the competition.